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Q 460, December 3, 2025, Number Of Vaccine Injury Reports And Amount Of Compensation To Victims 196KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Context

Order Paper Questions (OPQs) are a formal way for MPs to put precise questions on the record and receive an official written response.

In Q-460, MP Tamara Jansen asks detailed, program-administration questions about the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP): how many claims were filed, how many are processed or pending, average processing time, median/average compensation, total compensation paid, backlog steps, and the details of government agreements with Oxaro Inc. including performance targets and penalties.

The response was tabled on December 3, 2025, as Sessional Paper 8555-451-460.

What the question asks (in plain language)

Q-460 asks for four kinds of accountability data:

Operational volume and timeliness: claims submitted (by year/province), processed vs pending, average processing time. Compensation outcomes: average/median awards, total compensation to date. Backlog mitigation: steps taken to address delays. Contract and oversight details: total contract values/amendments, service standards, evaluation against targets, and penalties/corrective measures.

What the answer reveals (key facts)

1) The response does not provide the asked-for claim counts, timeliness, or compensation statistics in-line

For items (a), (b), and (c), the reply says VISP is managed by a third-party administrator that publicly reports claims-processing information, and directs readers to the VISP Statistics web page.

In practice, this means the OPQ answer itself does not contain the “broken down by year/province” totals, processed/pending counts, average processing time, or average/median compensation amounts that were explicitly requested.

2) Backlog response: the government points to the planned shift to federal administration (April 1, 2026) and an expedited audit

For item (d) (addressing backlogs), the reply reiterates that the Government of Canada will take over administration as of April 1, 2026, framed as ensuring the program meets its purpose and aligning with Quebec and other G7 countries.

It also states PHAC is expediting an audit of the third-party administrator “at the request of the Minister,” and that audit results will be made public once available.

3) The response includes high-level funding totals for the program (not the detailed contract-by-contract breakdown requested)

In the section addressing the program’s delivery arrangements, the reply states that when VISP launched in June 2021, $111.4 million was earmarked for the first five years (including Quebec), with up to $80.8 million allocated for outside Quebec, and that $57.7 million “has been provided to date” (as of the “most recent data available”).

However, the OPQ question asked for the total value of contracts with Oxaro Inc., including amendments, broken down by contract date, and the provided text does not include a contract-by-contract table or timeline.

4) Service standards: the reply describes reporting obligations rather than listing specific targets

For item (f), the response indicates that under the contribution agreement’s terms and conditions, the third-party administrator was responsible for reporting budget forecasts and mid-year/year-end reports, which “include service standards and annual workplans.”

This describes the existence of service standards, but does not list the specific targets or thresholds inside the OPQ answer itself.

5) Evaluation and corrective measures: the key mechanism cited is the expedited audit, with explicit financial levers

For items (g) and (h), the reply cites standard evaluation expectations under the Policy on Transfer Payments, and again identifies the expedited audit as the mechanism currently being used to assess whether the administrator delivered on the intended purpose.

It also states that if the administrator is found to have failed its obligations, “all options would be examined,” including reducing or suspending payments or directing repayment of some or all funds paid.

What this implies (analysis, careful tone)

Q-460 is essentially a request for “dashboard” accountability: volumes, processing times, outcomes, and contractual controls.

The response confirms that, at least at the time of the answer, the government’s approach is to:

point Parliament to publicly reported third-party statistics for operational metrics,

address backlog concerns mainly through a structural change (federal administration on April 1, 2026 ) and an expedited audit ,

and describe oversight powers primarily through transfer-payment tools and potential payment suspension/repayment mechanisms.

The central administrative tension is that the question asked for precise performance numbers and contract details, but the response largely answers with “the information is reported elsewhere” plus high-level budget totals.

Why this matters to public servants (and Canadians)

For any program intended to support vulnerable people, basic operational transparency is a legitimacy issue:

How long does it take to process claims?

What share are approved?

What are typical compensation amounts?

What are the enforceable standards, and what happens if they are missed?

Q-460 confirms that Parliament is explicitly asking those questions, and that the answer relies heavily on third-party reporting and future reforms rather than placing key metrics inside the OPQ response itself.

Conclusion

Q-460 (tabled December 3, 2025) does three notable things on the public record:

It confirms VISP is managed by a third-party administrator that publicly reports claims-processing statistics (and the OPQ response directs readers there rather than reproducing the figures).

It reiterates two corrective steps: an expedited audit and a planned transition to federal administration on April 1, 2026 .

It discloses high-level funding totals: $111.4M earmarked for the first five years, up to $80.8M outside Quebec, and $57.7M provided to date (as of the most recent data cited).

For readers focused on accountability, the key open question remains whether, after April 1, 2026, Parliament will be able to obtain (in-line, in-answer) the operational metrics and contract-level details that Q-460 requests.

References

OPQ Q-460 question text and scope (claims volumes, processing time, compensation, Oxaro oversight)

Tabled Dec 3, 2025 , Sessional Paper 8555-451-460

Third-party reporting / VISP Statistics web page

April 1, 2026 takeover + expedited audit

Funding totals ($111.4M, $80.8M, $57.7M)

Corrective measures: reduce/suspend payments; repayment

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are that of the author, not of any institution. It is not for legal or medical advice.

Acknowledgment

ChatGPT was also used to ensure political neutrality, factual accuracy, and alignment with the Public Servant Code of Values and Ethics.

Read more about why and how I use ChatGPT to write my Substack articles here.

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Appendix: Questions answered vs not answered

Answered

(d) What steps were taken to address backlogs?

Answered: government says it will take over VISP administration on April 1, 2026 , and PHAC is expediting an audit of the third-party administrator.

(e) Total value of contracts / agreements?

Partially answered: instead of a contract-by-contract breakdown with Oxaro amendments, the response gives high-level funding figures: $111.4M earmarked for first five years, $80.8M outside Quebec, $57.7M provided to date.

(f) Performance targets or service standards?

Partially answered: the response says reporting included service standards and annual workplans , but does not list the actual targets.

(g) How government evaluated whether obligations were met?

Answered in general terms: through periodic evaluations and reviews under the Policy on Transfer Payments, plus the current expedited audit .

(h) Penalties or corrective measures?

Answered: options include reducing or suspending payments or requiring repayment of part or all funds.

Not answered

(a) How many claims were submitted since launch, broken down by year and province?

Not answered directly in the OPQ; the reply only points to the VISP statistics webpage.

(b) How many claims were fully processed, how many pending, and average processing time?

Not answered directly; again redirected to the VISP statistics webpage.

(c) Average and median compensation, and total compensation awarded to date?

Not answered directly in the response; the answer does not provide those figures in-line.

Short version for article opening

Questions answered: (d), (g), (h), and partly (e), (f).

Questions not answered directly: (a), (b), (c). The government redirected those to the third-party VISP statistics page instead of providing the requested numbers in the OPQ response.