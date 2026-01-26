For all information related to Sean Hartman’s tragic death and deaths of many other young Canadians who suddenly died following COVID-19 vaccine, and the ongoing legal battle, please go www.answers4sean.ca.

Happening this week - The Hartman Appeal

The much anticipated Appeal between Dan Hartman and the Government of Canada is set to be heard on Monday, January 26th. There is a separate lawsuit against Pfizer itself, which has been delayed.

Details:

https://canucklaw.ca/hartman-appeal-part-2/

latest interview with Dan Hartman (by Derek Sloan): https://rumble.com/v74jzge-dan-hartman-appeal-this-monday-jan-26.html

Happening This Year - The Remastered Version of My Song “Who Can Tell Me The Truth” - to be released as a dedication to Sean Hartman



It is currently in works, but here you can peek into one of its latest demo drafts.

My idea is to invite Tamara Lich to sing it, maybe even to sing and play it together with her - live and for the Spotify version of it.

Once I’m done with My Hearing on on 18-20 February 2026, I hope to have more time to dedicate to this exciting project. In meanwhile, you can learn about the significance of my hearing here: https://www.ivim.ca/hearing.

