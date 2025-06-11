Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

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Christine T.'s avatar
Christine T.
Jun 13, 2025

This is great analysis, Dmitry. It's something that many of us can see happening in Canada. I must admit that I was blind to this until the last five years.

This is why I believe that it is important to have immigrants such as yourself who have a needed skill plus a life experience from your own country that can help others. Our immigration system is broken.

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