First, those who submitted their name to observe remotely before the deadline (noon yesterday) - there were 261people who did so - should have received the following email. However some people told me that they found this email in SPAM folder. So, please check it there, if you have not received it.

For those submitted after deadline (~20), I have requested that your names will be added too, however they will decide. Sorry…

From: FPSLREB-CRTESPF Director Directeur

Date: Tue, Feb 17, 2026 at 3:29 PM

Subject: FPSLREB 566-02-48305 Dmitry Gorodnichy & Canada Border Services Agency - Hearing invitation

Please find below the necessary information to join the virtual hearing scheduled in the above-noted matter on February 18th , 19th and 20th , 2026 beginning at 9:30 a.m. (EST) using MS Teams videoconference technology. Please click on the link below to access the hearing platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. RECORDING OF EITHER OR BOTH OF THE AUDIO OR VISUAL (PICTURES) OF THIS HEARING IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. ALL FORMS OF RECORDING WILL BE DISABLED. Forwarding/sharing of the hearing link is strictly prohibited. Only pre-registered participants will be allowed into the meeting by the host. Note to Observers: Observers are not permitted to participate in the hearing in any way and must remain muted with their cameras disabled during the duration of the hearing.

The Book of Authorities (aka List of Caselaw).

These are the references that will decide the outcome of this hearing. Not the scientific evidence I bring, not anything else, it seems like…

They have been now added to www.IVIM.ca/hearing (direct link: https://www.ivim.ca/hearing/caselaw) so that you can follow the hearing easier. The Summary of Key Legal Themes is provided below.

Please also note that The Book of Documents (which is all evidence that is brought by both parties) have been also added to the portal with direct link to following substack page [redacted and public excerpts only, of course].

Finally, the timeline has been also updated now on www.IVIM.ca/hearing - showing now all disciplines I have received - all contingent on this hearing.

And for those interested to learn more about my story, several new Episodes for the “Seeing Through The Data. The Second Act” novel have been recorded over the long weekend and are now available at links below:

Summary of Key Legal Themes

Expression: Duty of loyalty does not bar all public expression; must show real operational harm. (Fraser; Haydon; King) Insubordination: Must be clear, pre-existing instruction. (KVP; Panton) Off-Duty Conduct: Requires demonstrated nexus to employer’s interests. (Millhaven) Reasonableness: Employer rules must be proportionate and reasonable. (Irving Pulp; Doré) Values: Public data analysis done responsibly is consistent with Values and Ethics Code.

Core Legal Themes for FPSLREB

Fraser does not impose a whole-of-government speech alignment obligation. Discipline requires impairment tied to operational duties. Insubordination requires a clear, unequivocal, pre-existing order. Off-duty speech requires real nexus and demonstrable harm. Overbroad or prior-restraint style restrictions must be proportionate. Use of public data for analysis aligns with stewardship unless demonstrably false.

The Core Legal Battlefield

Employer theory:

“Government of Canada” is the employer.

Public accusation of misinformation undermines public trust.

Tone was direct and categorical.

Therefore loyalty breached.

Your winning strategy:

No CBSA nexus. No operational impairment. No falsity proven. No clear pre-existing instruction. Proportionality required. Analytical critique ≠ disparagement.