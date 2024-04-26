1. Documentaries and Substacks:

COVID Collateral Premiere – Vanessa - https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/876055935887

Trailer: https://app.frame.io/presentations/b9f0d47f-ae7b-40c2-b910-d9b31aafb30d

Richardson Health Report:

We Unify Newsletter:

Share

2 - Great Campaign Against the Great Reset

Louisiana Says ‘No Way’ to the Great Reset’s Latest Power Grab, and the Next One That’s Coming

In a first, the Louisiana Senate has passed a bill that would block international political organizations and the Federal government from imposing tyrannical policies upon the people. In our resistance struggle against the globalists and their “Great Reset,” Louisiana’s bold move is historic. It will either inspire or shame legislators in other states to do the same, in defense of their voters’ rights.

3 - Placeholder for new fake studies from Fisman created…

Canadian Hate Science is coming to the U.S.! The same bonkers science that Canada used to instate vaccine mandates and lockdowns was not only updated recently, but it is being sold to U.S. publications to put some hate on Americans. Dr. Regina Watteel, who exposed the fraudulent study by Dr. Fisman

Interesting fact: Read my story about my meeting with Fisman’s Fraud’s author here.



4 - COVID Dashboard that Ruled the World

This explains it all - how well in advance Pandemic was planned.

Interesting fact: In Spring 2020, when I was teaching Data Science tools for my Public Service colleagues, I was using this John Hopkins University dashboard to show how to build Covid Tracking Web App. All my lectures were recorded and you can watch them on my YouTube channel here :).

Even then, there were multiple red flags with this dataset, which we even discussed at students in our Lunch and Learn seminars… Eventually, it was through the feedback of my Lunch and Learn students that 1.5 year later (ie. in November 2022) I was asked to show how to build another App - this time for tracking Deaths by Cause using Statistics Canada data. This app is still running and you can access it from www.ivim.ca/apps.

Share

5 - New data

6 - Great tool for tracking and visualizing literature findings.

https://c19early.org - What a great comprehensive (fully automated!) system for tracking and visualizing literature findings! - Something, I would love to be able to build myself.



7 - #answers4sean has now the dedicated portal.

Please share and support: https://www.answers4sean.ca/

8 - FOI request (via OPQ Q-2301) reveals large monetary compensation settlements given to unvaccinated public servants who were placed on Leave with out Pay (LWOP).

The federal Liberal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disclosed compensation amounts received by public sector employees after an Order Paper Question (OPQ) in the House of Commons was posed by Conservative MP Ted Falk in February.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans shelled out nearly $116,000 to four employees, mainly for salary reimbursements while on forced unpaid leave. Global Affairs Canada followed suit, disbursing over $88,000 to four employees for similar reasons. Meanwhile, the Public Health Agency of Canada paid almost $22,000 to one employee for salary reimbursement.

Surprisingly, Health Canada — the national health policy authority — topped the list with an almost $188,000 payout to 11 employees for vaccine mandate non-compliance.

9. Tax-payers paying for illegal actions of MP





10 - Finally, some Inspirational songs

Stevie Wonder: The Universe Is Watching Us

Thanks to Build Back Better (mathewaldred.substack.com/p/stevie-wonder-the-universe-is-watching) for this and any other his blogs with additional evidence that I reposted in IVIM.ca, e.g. https://www.ivim.ca/NCI/evidence/propaganda

\( \)

Thank you for reading Who can tell me the truth? (I+V+I = M) . This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment