Reminders first:

I am now done with my hearing — at least for now. And this is a good moment now to remind everyone about two other very important hearings taking place this coming week. Both relate to the denial of Employment Insurance benefits for thousands of Canadians who, like myself, chose to be placed on prolonged administrative leave without pay rather than to be injected with a vaccine for which no full disclosure was ever provided against their will.

Please support both of these hearings by registering and observing them through the links provided below. I have already done so.

#1: For Bank of Canada employee Joseph Hickey Monday: 23 FEB 2026, Time: 1:00. Duration: 3 hours. Attendance: IN PERSON (Ottawa)

My court hearing on February 23, 2026 (1:00 p.m., at 90 Sparks Street in Ottawa) is open to the public. The hearing is scheduled to last up to three hours.

#2: DA (Purolator employee) was denied EI Benefits under the unjust label of ‘Misconduct’ : 25 FEB 2026. Time: 09:30. Duration: 3 hours. Attendance: VIRTUAL (Toronto)

He followed every required legal step on his own (without a lawy er) – just as many others did – but chose a different legal path by challenging the system itself. Instead of focusing on errors in his individual EI Decision, DA questioned the legality of the new, pandemic‑era decision‑making processes themselves. That challenge is now before the Federal Court of Appeal The registration for our Hearing is at: https://tinyurl.com/J4EIM-FCA-Hearing It will bring you to the FCA website with a link generated for you specifically. Clicking on it brings you to a registration form for name & email.

Main Story:

It was quite a special experience for me.

In my opening statement, I mentioned that I have defended two PhDs. I have led half-day workshops and chaired scientific conferences. I have spoken in front of large audiences and managed complex discussions.

But I have never experienced anything like this: three consecutive days, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., actively engaged every minute—listening, documenting, analyzing, responding—with only a lunch break and two short pauses.

Many people asked me to share my experience and write up a summary of the hearing outcomes. Here it is. The first part of it.

First, I want to thank everyone who sent letters of support across all channels. I truly felt it—especially during the second half of the third day, when exhaustion had really accumulated.

Then something unexpected happened. A longer break than anticipated appeared in the schedule. It was an unplanned pause, and it became a gift. I had time not only to drink water and eat, but to breathe. To relax. To feel the support surrounding me—both from people and, in a deeper sense, from above.

The photograph taken with my Mackenzie friend and very good friend, Howard, right after the hearing probably says more than words. This is also the moment to thank him. Every morning he drove about 40 km from another city to be with me. He provided logistical and procedural support. With his long experience in legal and paralegal environments, he understood processes that were completely new to me.

I was learning everything in real time.

At one point in the very beginning when I was submitted the required documents to the Board, I even confused “case law” with “document authorities.”

Also, I did not initially realize that my testimony and my closing statement were completely two separate procedural stages with very different purposes.

Testimony is about introducing evidence and exhibits. Closing argument is where the defense is structured around those exhibits and legal precedents.

Similar, with cross-examination of my Employer’s witnesses, when instead of just asking questions - one a time - I went into introducing my own thoughts and observations. And I thank the Chair for remaindering me about that.

Howard supported me not only procedurally but psychologically. During breaks he played some of his music on my piano. I played something back to him - it happened that both of us share the passion not only for playing music but also for composing it. Those were small moments energized me.

The hearing itself began with an unexpected challenge: the audio on my primary laptop—loaded with all documents—was not adequate for a public proceeding. I had to switch to an older laptop that had not been used in almost a year, which meant updates, document transfers, and adjustments.

It turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

With two laptops in front of me now —one for the live stream shared publicly and one for private notes—my efficiency improved dramatically.

Day one was intense. The employer presented their case and called their first witness. By the end of the day, we had only completed that single witness’s direct examination. I had to carefully record every allegation and detail to prepare cross-examination questions. I expected to question the witness immediately. Instead, the process extended.

Another blessing in disguise. It gave me more time to prepare my question for tomorrow.

That night however, I woke at 3:00 a.m. and could not fall back asleep. I was writing down cross-examination questions one by one, addressing each statement made that day, until 6 am

Fortunately, for five years before that I have started practicing relaxation response and meditation. And just with two hours before the hearing resumed, I was able to fall into a short but restorative sleep.

By that time, it already started to feel like a marathon chess match — like that of the legendary 1978 World Chess Championship between Anatoly Karpov and Viktor Korchnoi —a grueling psychological and strategic duel that later inspired the film The World Champion (2021). It was not just about moves on the board, but about endurance and mental resilience.

That is how day two felt.

On day one, they had the first move — like playing White in a chess . On day two, it was my turn to play White and take the initiative.

Another unexpected pause occurred when my director had to leave early to address Workforce Adjustment (WFA) announcements within the agency. That extended break allowed me to ski along the Ottawa River under clear winter skies. Fresh air became fuel. My primary nourishment during those days was not food—it was prana.

Day three brought further clarity about the process. I understood that testimony was not the defense. It was evidence submission. The real legal defense would occur during closing arguments (aka “final submissions”), built upon established exhibits and legal precedent.

My two academic witnesses—from the University of Ottawa and the University of Waterloo—had prepared to testify regarding the need for better visualizations of PHAC and StatCanada data related to COVID-19 vaccines and the increased mortality that followed the administration of these vaccines (especially among young Canadians), and the validity of the observations that I obtained using the the interactive muti-dimensional visualizations (aka Web Apps) that I built with my other public service colleagues and which I later from publicized on social networks. Yet the Chair clarified that the validity of my results was not under challenge. The issue under examination was what I did with these results.

That clarification narrowed the battlefield.

On the third afternoon, when the session had to pause due to procedural concerns (from 3:15 to 4:15), I had time to discuss with my Mackenzie the strategies to proceed and the decision was made to call off (cancel) the testimonial of all my witnesses, as all of their testimonials would likely be found irrelevant to the issue as formulated by the Chair.

When hearing resumed at 4:15 my decision was announced, and the chair with agreement from all parties - called to adjourn the meeting to a later date (sometime in summer he said).

When the hearing resumes, Grievor will proceed with his testimonial, followed by cross examination by Employer, followed by the final submissions from both parties.

This is when I realized that this hearing marathon is not over. It is simply entering a new phase…

Of note is that throughout it all, there was no hostility in the room. In fact, I sensed collegial respect—even empathy—from witnesses and participants. This mattered deeply.

Above all, I thank my family. My wife and children who carried the household responsibilities in my absence. My youngest daughter was driven to sports and picked up from school (which normally is my task to do) by her older sister. They gave me the stability that allowed me to stand in that arena.

And to everyone who sent letters, messages, ideas, and encouragement—you helped me play this game with clarity and strength.

This was not merely a legal proceeding. It was a test of endurance, composure, and faith.

Three days like Karpov versus Korchnoi.

The match continues.

In the next part, I’ll tell more about the key evidence that was presented those historical three days and documented in the exhibits, which are now archived on ivim.ca/hearing (redacted, of course), including the key responses from the witnesses during the cross-examination and chair’s comments.





