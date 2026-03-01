Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
13h

The Canadian government is despicable and is not remotely worthy of your talents, abilities and your upstanding ethics and morals that outshines their dark souls like a Quasar outshines a dying ember. No matter what happens. Please be proud of who you are and what you stand for. These despicable “public servants” will live eternally in darkness and ignominy. Their reward is to pay eternally for the suffering and death they contributed to while here on planet Earth. The stupid line “I was just doing my job” won’t remotely cut it with the Almighty on that great and terrible Day coming soon enough. God bless your stand and may He grant you vindication and blessings over your enemies. 😢🙏🏻

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture