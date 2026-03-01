In the first part (which has since been edited with additional details), I spoke about the psychological aspect of the three-day marathon that took place during the first three days of my hearing on February 18–20, 2026.

In this article, I originally planned to recap some highlights from what was said at the hearing, including the opening statements and the cross-examination questions and answers from the two witnesses called by the employer.

While I was writing it, however, I got a note from one of my supporters that Rebel News had just published a feature story about my hearing on YouTube. I therefore decided to pause my writing and watch what they had said.

Please note that I have no connection with Rebel News and have not requested, endorsed, or approved any content they are publishing about me or my hearing, or anything else. At the same time, I do have lots of respect for them — and for other non-legacy media — who are trying to bring stories to Canadian viewers that are not be covered by traditional, government- or industry-funded outlets. I can only hope that other news organizations will eventually also find my hearing worthy of attention, as it relates to the future of Canada, the role of public service professionals, and the trust Canadians place in public service policies and recommendations that affect the security and well-being of future generations.

The video from Rebel News is provided at the end of this article. But first, let me share some thoughts it brought to me, and also provide a quick update on My Hearing portal (IVIM.ca/hearing).

Updates from My Hearing portal

Commentary on Rebel News Coverage of My Hearing

As I watched the report from Rebel News, I found it to be very close to what happened, according to my own notes and recollections. Apparently, the journalist observed all three days of the hearing. She was therefore able to see and understand the full story in detail.

At the same time, the coverage led me to several reflections.

1. Rebel the Lion Mascot at My Daughters’ High School

The first reflection concerned the name of the outlet itself — Rebel News. It brought back memories of the “Rebel the Lion” mascot at Louis-Riel High School in Ottawa, where my two older daughters studied. Both graduated from that school with the Governor General Medal, the highest academic award for secondary school graduates — possibly setting a precedent in Canadian history where siblings from the same family are now listed on the Governor General Site (not minding that family was also of immigrants who came from the Ukraine).

At my daughters’ school, the “Rebel the Lion” symbol stood for courage and justice among secondary school students. The school portal describes the choice of mascot as follows:

“It was first necessary to draw the animal and then give it a name. I was imagined as a lion, a symbol of strength, courage, and justice.”

(Original: “Il fallait d’abord dessiner l’animal, puis lui donner un nom. On m’a imaginé comme un lion, symbole de force, de courage et de justice.”)

In that sense, one might say that the spirit behind the name Rebel News carries a similar association — another “rebel” symbol standing for courage and justice, and for raising issues that legacy news channels may not cover.

That was the first association that came to mind when one of my supporters sent me their story.

2. Flashback to Another News Coverage of My Work…

The second thought brought back memories from my time working at the National Research Council (NRC), when many major news channels, including CBC, CNN, and others — featured my work. At that time, it was about the Intelligent Vision Interface technology called “Nouse” (nose as mouse) that I was developing at NRC.

It was then that the acronym IVI — and later IVIM — came into existence, and how the IVIM.ca domain and portal were created almost twenty years ago. In that sense, it is another connection to see IVIM.ca once again in the focus of media and public attention. And below you can watch one of those coverages of my work twenty years ago

3. On Empathy Towards Those Who Signed My Disciplines

The third thought came after watching the 10-minute YouTube video from the journalist who covered the story.

I found it to be done gently and professionally. However, there was one episode that left me somewhat uncomfortable — the moment when photographs from the LinkedIn pages of my directors were shown, those who conducted the investigation and signed the suspension and LWOP letters.

Personally, I would probably not include those photographs. Or, if I did, I would accompany them with an empathy statement. In fact, that is what I have decided to write myself. That article is currently in draft form, but you are welcome to read it to better understand what I am trying to convey.

And now, here is the video from Rebel News.

Senior government data scientist challenges suspension over COVID-19 vaccine data analysis - YouTube (Rebel News)

