So, we have a long way to go in reclaiming the culture and educating ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren.

But that is the effort that does pay off. When we change the culture, that is going to trickle up to the lawyers, the police, the prosecutors, the judges, the doctors, the medical establishment, the legal establishment, and the universities.

So, we have to change and transform the culture. And that is a lot of thankless work. A lot of it is not particularly interesting or thrilling, and most of it is quite thankless. But it is just a lot of hard work to transform our culture. That is what we have to do, and we do that through, for example, conferences and events like this. We do that through being active in the democratic process at all levels.

So, in closing, I want to encourage everybody to cultivate and practice two virtues.

The first is the virtue of courage to speak truth to power. Keep practicing that. Do not be intimidated by the name-calling. Perhaps I am preaching to the converted, but you know that if you speak truth, you are going to be subjected to name-calling. They are going to say that you are one or more of the following: racist, misogynist, homophobic, transphobic, anti-science, and all the other name-callings. But when you get called names, take that as a sign of encouragement, because it means that the other side does not have an intelligent argument to match yours. So do not be intimidated by the name-calling. Keep on speaking truth to power. That is the practice of courage.

The second virtue, just as important, is perseverance. We are not going to turn things around in the next few days or weeks or months. It is going to take years and decades. So we need that.

What the enemy—in every sense of the word, political, cultural, and spiritual—wants is for you to give up and quit. The most powerful tool the enemy has is discouragement. So cultivate the virtue of perseverance to keep on going.

Even if things get worse before they get better, we are going to win in the end. As Leighton Grace said, if you unleash truth, truth is like a lion. It goes out and it pounces, and it kills the lies. So when you speak truth, you unleash power. Truth is like a lion that goes about.

We are going to transform our culture because truth always vanquishes the lie. In the long run, freedom will prevail over tyranny, and justice will crush injustice. And we are Canadians, and we know that quitters never win and winners never quit.

Thank you.

