What would be nearly unimaginable in countries like the United States—a politician elected under one party switching sides after election—has, in Canada, become almost as normal as the wind changing.

A member elected to represent one platform in the House of Commons of Canada crosses the floor and joins the opposite party—effectively betraying those who voted for them.

In less than five months, five MPs “crossed the floor.” Not one or two—five. Just enough to push the government toward a desired majority, effectively closing any remaining opportunity for opposition parties to challenge whatever the ruling party wants to do.

From the Conservative Party:

• Chris d’Entremont → Liberal (Nov 2025)



• Michael Ma → Liberal (Dec 2025)



• Matt Jeneroux → Liberal (Feb 2026)



• Marilyn Gladu → Liberal (Apr 2026)

From the NDP:

• Lori Idlout → Liberal (Mar 2026)

Are you going to continue accepting this as normal, or are you going to do something about it?

Take five minutes of your time to sign two House of Commons petitions calling to stop such practices. Ask your neighbours, friends, and relatives to do the same.

These petitions (pasted below in Appendices) are calling for limits, transparency, and accountability in cases of party switching. These include proposals such as requiring by-elections or formal review when such changes occur.

Legal framework (by ChatGPT and Jane Scarf)

In our parliamentary system, members of the House of Commons of Canada are legally allowed to “cross the floor.”

However, as highlighted the analysis by paralegal Jane Scharf in article linked below, such events raise valid questions:

Was the decision made freely and transparently?

Were constituents properly represented?

Could external pressures or incentives have played a role?

If there is even a possibility of coercion or undue influence, such cases should not simply be accepted—they should be examined.

Recent examples show multiple MPs moving to the Liberal Party within a short period. These events may be lawful, but they warrant scrutiny—not silence, and action. Your action.

A functioning democracy depends not only on rules, but on public confidence in those who operate within them, and public participation

Deadline to sign the petition: April 17.

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e-7025 (Parliament and politics)

Petition to the House of Commons in Parliament assembled

Whereas:

In Canada’s parliamentary system, MPs are elected to represent their constituents under a party banner, but unrestricted floor-crossing can erode voter trust amid rising political corruption and scandals;

Recent crossings, such as those by Conservative MPs to the Liberals, have occurred without the original party straying from its platform, raising concerns of opportunism over principle;

Voters deserve immediate accountability when an MP switches to another party mid-term, potentially altering Parliament’s balance without endorsement; and

Allowing MPs to sit as independents preserves conscience without triggering elections, but joining another party should require voter confirmation.

We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada,, call upon the House of Commons to amend the Parliament of Canada Act to require that any Member of Parliament who crosses the floor to join another registered political party must vacate their seat and trigger a by-election in their riding, while permitting them to sit as an independent without such a requirement.

Open for signature

December 18, 2025, at 12:37 p.m. (EDT)

Closed for signature

April 17, 2026, at 12:37 p.m. (EDT)

e-7315 (Parliament and politics)

Petition to the Prime Minister

Whereas:

The democratic mandate of a Member of Parliament is established by voters based on the political party and platform represented during a general election;

Voters cast ballots with the expectation that an elected Member will continue to represent the party affiliation under which they were elected;

A Member of Parliament crossing the floor to join a different party significantly alters the representation chosen by the electorate without providing voters the opportunity to reconsider that choice; and

Such changes in partisan affiliation can undermine democratic accountability, and Canadian citizens and residents require a formal mechanism to hold Members of Parliament accountable when a fundamental change in party membership occurs mid-term.

We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to:

1. Introduce legislation to establish a recall mechanism for any Member of Parliament who leaves their caucus to join another political party;

2. Mandate that a recall petition process be automatically triggered within an electoral district once a Member of Parliament formally joins a different political party than the one under which they were elected;

3. Establish a requirement that if a recall petition receives signatures equivalent to at least 20% of the total votes cast in that riding during the previous federal election within 90 days, the seat shall be declared vacant; and

4. Require that a by-election be called immediately following a successful recall petition to allow voters to determine their representation under the altered circumstances.

Open for signature

April 1, 2026, at 11:29 a.m. (EDT)

Closed for signature

May 31, 2026, at 11:29 a.m. (EDT)