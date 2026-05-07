Underrated News #1: from the US

Official links and key quotes:

Tennessee SB1949: official bill page and official PDF. Key phrase: “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.” (Wapp Capitol)

Arizona HB2974: official bill text and official bill-status page. Key phrase: “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.” (Arizona Legislature)

Minnesota HF3219: official Revisor bill text. Key phrase: “designating mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction.” (MN Revisor’s Office)

One of the most underrated political developments in North America is not happening in a major press conference, not on a national debate stage, and not through a federal inquiry.

And it is happening in a very important way - through state legislatures.

Tennessee, Arizona, and Minnesota have introduced bills that place certain mRNA injections or products into the legal language of bioweapons, weapons of mass destruction, or related criminal-law frameworks.

In Tennessee, SB1949 is described by the Tennessee General Assembly as enacting the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.” The official bill page says it would prohibit the “manufacture, acquisition, possession, or making accessible to others” of mRNA injections and products, and punish violations similarly to offenses involving weapons of mass destruction. (Wapp Capitol)

The Tennessee bill summary defines “mRNA injections and products” broadly, including COVID-19 injections, other products containing mRNA or modified mRNA, certain human gene-therapy products for infectious disease indications, and “nanotechnology or nanoparticles” fitting the bill’s definition. (Wapp Capitol)

In Arizona, HB2974 is officially titled “biologic weapons prohibition; crime.” The official Arizona bill text states that the act may be cited as the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.” (Arizona Legislature) The Arizona legislative status page identifies HB2974 as the bill-status record for this measure. (Arizona State Legislature)

In Minnesota, HF3219 is even more direct in its title language. The official Revisor text describes it as a bill “designating mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction” and “prohibiting mRNA injections and products.” (MN Revisor’s Office)

The Minnesota bill states: “This act may be known as the ‘mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.’” It also states that the intent is to designate mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction under Minnesota law. (MN Revisor’s Office)

What This Story Revealed

And here’s why this news is very important.

For six years, public discussion around COVID-19 injections was constrained by a narrow frame: safe and effective, settled science, public duty, institutional trust. Those who asked harder questions were often dismissed as misinformed, dangerous, or outside acceptable debate. Now the political language has shifted. In several U.S. legislatures, the question is no longer only about mandates, consent, adverse events, or transparency. The question is whether certain products should be placed under criminal-law categories normally reserved for biological threats.

It should be noted that these are introduced bills, not enacted laws. Tennessee SB1949 was filed on January 21, 2026 and referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee after second consideration. (Wapp Capitol) Arizona HB2974 was introduced in February 2026 and assigned to House committees. (LegiScan) Minnesota HF3219 was introduced in the 2025–2026 legislature, with later author activity recorded in March 2026. (LegiScan)

But even at the introduction stage, these bills represent something politically significant: a legislative record of concern about the potential for wrongdoing on a significant scale that many citizens across the globe may have fallen victim to — including me (a data scientist who was first placed on LWOP and removed from all sources of income for an indefinite period for refusing to take a product that, in my professional senior data scientist’s view — an opinion that had been respected throughout my long data science career — official Canadian data did not provide sufficient evidence for either safety or efficacy, and who was later disciplined and suspended without pay for several weeks for helping Canadians see the official open Canada COVID-related data for themselves directly); and, I know, many of you too.

Underrated News #2: from EU

A second major story also received remarkably little public attention despite the significance of what it revealed.

In April 2026, a Belgian court ordered Poland and Romania to comply with COVID-19 vaccine contracts signed with Pfizer and BioNTech under European Commission procurement agreements. The combined amount involved was approximately €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion USD) worth of vaccine doses. (Reuters)

According to Reuters:

“The Brussels court rejected those arguments and ordered Poland and Romania to take delivery of the vaccine doses and pay Pfizer.” (Reuters)

Reuters further reported:

“Poland was ordered to take delivery of Pfizer vaccine doses worth 1.3 billion euros, while Romania was ordered to take 600 million euros’ worth.” (Reuters)

The legal conflict began after Poland refused in 2022 to continue complying with portions of the procurement contract, arguing that the situation had fundamentally changed after the acute phase of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and concerns about Pfizer’s dominant position in the market. Romania later adopted a similar position. (Reuters)

Romanian Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete reportedly acknowledged the scale of the burden, stating:

“It is a large sum, effectively the equivalent of a regional hospital in Romania.” (Reuters)

Pfizer defended the ruling as necessary to preserve contractual obligations that supported the European pandemic response. (Reuters)

But from the perspective of many ordinary citizens, the symbolism of the case is striking.

European countries that already spent billions during the pandemic are now facing additional enormous financial obligations for products that, in many cases, were no longer needed at the same scale originally anticipated.

What This Story Revealed

What this story revealed was the evident mechanism that was applied across much of the world — including Canada: governments transferring enormous amounts of public money into pharmaceutical contracts because of the “emergency conditions” declared by the pharma-lobbied World Health Organization (WHO), with little transparency, practically no public debate, and no meaningful accountability for poor pharmaceutical products or harmful decisions. It also revealed the scale of the unimaginable profits pharmaceutical companies were able to generate during the pandemic era through globally coordinated procurement agreements involving hundreds of millions — and, collectively, billions — of doses.

Linking the Two Stories Together

One comes from U.S. state legislatures introducing bills using very serious terms like “bioweapons” and “weapons of mass destruction” in relation to mRNA products.

The other comes from European courts enforcing massive pharmaceutical contracts worth billions of dollars for those same mRNA products that some countries eventually decided were better not to use for their citizens…

Isn’t that interesting?

What a coincidence…

Or perhaps exactly the opposite…

Disclaimer

This article’s opinions are those of the author, not of any institution. It is not legal or medical advice.

Acknowledgment

ChatGPT was also used to verify official legislative sources, distinguish introduced bills from enacted laws, and ensure careful wording.

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