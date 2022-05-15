Preface:

This article provides the transcript of Part 2 of the Open Canada Data seminar that was held on Friday 2022-05-13. You can watch it on YouTube [here] or at the bottom of this article.

Part 2 followed Part 1 of this seminar, which led us to ask many questions: Why Canada and many other countries are choosing to use some particular metrics but not other metrics to report C-19 statistics? Who are the masterminds behind all those metrics, polices, and techniques that appear to support a particular narrative in relationship to “C-19” pandemic and vaccines? In this part of the presentation, we try to address these questione. All graphs and analysis are available at www.IVIM.ca.

Transcript:

“… That's why i call this part of presentation - “How to improve the world, first comes the theory and then comes its implementation”, and we could compare 20th century to the 21st century. And here'll make a little segway. So segway is the following. Full disclosure again.

1:00 studying scientific communism at the university

i studied in moscow. i got my bachelor's and master's from moscow institute of physics and technology. as part of the curriculum, we had to take two or maybe even three years in scientific communism. and if you don't get a good mark, you will be expelled from the university. so we've taken this course.

Now i don't remember anything about this course, except that the book was so heavy, it was so big - it had manuscripts of vladimir lenin, karl marx, all these theoreticians in scientific communism. so what i only remember is that the book was so heavy [ we called it "The Brick", it was also grey colour like a real brick ] that we had two jokes about it: it's the best press you could have, if you want to just use it as a press on anything, and it's a good tool to deal with people who are politically incorrect, because it's so heavy that if you smack somebody's head with this volume, you get good result.

“The Brick” - textbook on scientific communism for university students

so this is why i'm showing you now just some of those books, which we - at some point when we were students - were studying: karl marx's "capital", "communist manifesto" (karl marx and frederick angles). but the big one is "what is to be done?" by vladimir illich lenin.

all these people [big thinkers], of course, have become heroes of the generation for that particular period of time. and of course there are many more books from lenin, karl marx, and frederick engels. one is "state and the revolution" by Lenin shown here [of particular relevance to what happened with russia and world afterwards]

3:00 From COMINTERN to WEF

so, do you know, how many volumes have been written by lenin ? i think, if my memory is not mistaken, 28 volumes. karl marx - about the same. and they were writing them not in one day. they were having an organization of people dedicated to improving the world. they look at the injustice done to poor people who didn't have anything. they looked at the rich people who were becoming even richer, and so they founded organizations [ where they were discussing and deciding on the next steps to improve the world.] First, it was "first international organization", then it was the "second international organization", it was created in the end of 19th century, and then eventually it was replaced by "comintern" (communist international organization), which was advocating for the improvement of the world. many books were written, many. people were going and attending those workshops, or conferences - we would call them today. i put a link on the website here, because it's very interesting to read this history.

So, they were meeting regularly, annually - people from different countries and thinking about how to make the world better. at that time, there was no problem with population. there were no problem with many greenhouse effects, global warming. there was a problem of poor people who didn't have rights and rich people who apparently had too many rights.

and again, i don't want to comment on any of this. but you understand that there were many people - generations were raised, grew up on this theory of liberating the world from capitalism and making everyone free.

so these were communist international, second international back then. and then what do we have now? we have now what's called "world economic forum", right ?and this is where it's becoming very interesting: what are the books, theory books, which we have now [to improve the world]?

all of these books are very interesting to read, even though i didn't like the entire course - i was very much more in mathematics and physics - but just the theory of it, how they [these big thinkers] were putting things together was kind of fascinating. how they put all those things essentially to conclude that there is no other way to save the world than to make a revolution which would demolish the rich and will build a world of equal, where everyone will get what they need, according to their capabilities - that’s how they phrased it.

so now we have also very smart people, extremely smart people, geniuses, i would say, who are thinking about how to improve the world. and one of them - you probably know very well - bill gates. the other one is klaus schwab. people who have been following this topic for some time probably have already read this book [Great Reset]. it's available online, you can find pdf there - just search pdf.

5:00 Bill’s Gate’s vision of the Better World

That’s another one - [Bill Gate's book]. i don't think you'll find pdf yet, but they tell you about their vision, in particular of bill gates... - and we had an episode on that. you can follow also john campbell on youtube. he has a very nice episode on bill gates, where he is joking that bill gates is very sad. the episode is called "bill gates is sad", because “vaccines do not work as good as national immunity" (quote unquote from bill gates).

so that's the vision of bill gates - everyone will be immunized, because people don't have a discipline (as some of my friends are saying). we cannot force everyone to be vegan or vegetarian or even exercise, we cannot force anyone to keep quit smoking and do ice water dipping - [SHOWING BOOK “The Wim Hof Method”] you know that's one of my favorite people currently living on Earth, Wim Hof. [if you don’t know him yet, here’s an interview with him by Russel Brant ]

you cannot force people to start living healthily. but you can force them to do a vaccine, because you can force it very easily - you just tell them: either - or. it's ultimatum: either you lose everything, your well-being, or you will get a jab. so that's how it essentially works now.

6:00 Canada vs. other countries

of course, in different countries they show more mercy. in canada, it seems, like it's one of the countries which shows less mercy to those people who choose healthy lifestyle over vaccine induced health.

We have data:

Official Canad Data shows children do not have very rarely complications from COVID-19, they do however from COVID-19 vaccines (www.IVIM.ca)

And data shows that national immunity is safer, and especially for young children and for younger than 44 - they get natural immunity and it's longer. it doesn't have as many side effects. but someone has a different vision.

Data also show that, since February people with three doses die more of covid (or covid), compared to those with one dose, and two doses. [ SEE HOWEVER IMPORTANT COMMENT ABOUT THIS OBSERVATION IN PART #1 OF SEMINAR].

Official Canada Data since February show that people with three doses died more than those with two or one doses,

The effect of all doses diminished with time. One dose seems like to be most efficient. But someone has a different vision...

okay have a look, have a nice read on that book. we could potentially have a discussion about their vision, because this (what we see now) is the implementation of their vision.

7:00 Who are our today’s hero leaders?

now just a quick note (question) here - who would be our hero leaders today? these (images below) are the heroes last century, when people were praying for them in soviet union - you would see their portraits in every classroom: marx, angers and lenin.

“GLORY TO great founders of Scientific Communism” - a poster so much familiar to all people in USSR

now we see other heroes of our time. i'm not going to say their names but think you know, because when you go to their website, it's fascinating. this world economic forum is fascinating really. [Showing website front page]: "push to reset the world". They have beautiful charts, they've been working on it since 1971. So they have a theory on how to save the world.

Now, what they're saving it from, i don't know exactly - i have not read the entire book, but again please send me your comments. what are they trying to save the world from ? whether it's a good way of saving it ? and maybe we could do allow people a choice - like, you smoke or you don't smoke, you do ice water swimming or you don't, you want to get a jab to get yourself safer in other more natural ways?..

8:00 What are our sources of wisdom and guidance?

so anyway, that's the bottom line of this discussion, and to end it - Who are they [who guide us on how to make the world better] ? What are the sources of reference we could use? Of course, there is bible and it has many many very good quotes, very intelligent people. whether you are christian or not, it doesn't matter. i also follow dalai lama. that's the book "the art of happiness". and you probably have seen on my shelves here - "the book of joy" with desmond tutu.

Just talking about how to live life [in such a way that it makes the world better, makes you better,] creates a meaning for you to live your life. you don't want to make any bad decisions, and this is what i'm trying to do here. my objective here is not to make a bad decision - not to support evil, but to support good. and right now the data seems to be showing that something is not good, something is really not good, because even if we cannot talk about it safely, and we start calling each other's names, and use ultimatums - either [commit] suicide, fiscal suicide or get jabbed - then of course, it doesn't seem to be right. that's why we also started creating this newsletter.

9:00 Reminder on how report side-effects

again, i remind everyone that please go and sign for this newsletter, and another thing i wanted to say is that we have a guideline on how to report side effects. we built this portal with the feedback and the help from other colleagues - so please go there and share it with everyone. because somehow people get kidney injuries, people get arthritis, all sorts of issues happening after the vaccine, and they cannot report it. but no - you can, and you will be actually thanked for doing that. they will thank you for doing that. health canada. they will thank you for doing that if you take your time. and please please go ahead and report it.

i will leave everyone with this beautiful image of dalai lama and the bible.

i will invite everyone to start searching for theory not only in the books of people who are making money out of it, but also of people who are not making money out of it - who are really actually willing to sacrifice their livelihoods and even jobs and trying to search for truth and justice here .

14:00 How to help

another comment, if you would like to help me to record those sessions, or in any way to publish these newsletters, edit video etc, please send me email to dg@ivim.ca. Even to record this session might be better, if you record it on your end. it will save me time and it will be of better quality, because currently i'm trying to do too many things at the same time .

we do also appreciate any questions, any feedback. donations are also very helpful - there is a link for the donations here and on how you can offer your help. there are many ways to [offer help and] share your resources. Many people now, not only myself, are sharing their resources to help each other in many ways in these difficult times.

And we have not even talked yet about ukraine, right ? so that's a separate issue.

15:00 On Ukraine and violence in general

first lets recall that, ukraine [issue] started before covid [issue]. russia invaded ukraine way before covid. so this has to be understood. and of course russia is very opportunistic. it will use any [issue] - in particular such a very important [and divisive] issue as a pandemic and vaccine , and anything else - to boost its ranking in the world. but please again, remind yourself about the holocaust in 1930s. what they have done to to ukrainians. remind yourself about how they invaded ukraine in 2014, six years ago - occupying Donbas. so the war started not in february [this year], not with covid, it started before that. and when i see, of course, the posts linking zelensky or ukraine with the world economic forum, it makes me really sad, because every leader would like to help its country, to develop its country. and every leader is doing their best to help. and zelensky is showing right now the moment of courage and also wisdom in how he's dealing with that.

please support both [zelensky and] ukraine. please do not support russia invasion. please never support any violence, whether it's by police towards civil people, towards peaceful protests, whether it's again any invasion. it can never be supported. but, i guess, you could support this seminar, you could support this channel, our twitter, and substack newsletter.

16:00 On coming provincial elections

Hope you'll spread the news, and we have election in three weeks, remember in ontario ? keep asking these questions to your candidates - do they want, will they talk about this [divisive issue, all new evidence ] ? are they ready to challenge the messages which are brought to them from above ? show them these graphs , which i'm showing now to mona nemer, chief science advisor. ask their opinion.

if they're trying to avoid the topic, then you know this is not the candidate who will support you when the things come will become worse.

again we're using right here this "machine learning approach" to predict what will be happening in the future. we see how the governments: Ford government in ontario, Trudeau in canada - but again it's not about canada, in many other countries - how they are trying to introduce new bills to make, to force people, to make it so that citizens don't have a choice, they don't have freedom.

17:00 Bills of Rights

well, now we are talking about the choice of life, [choice of] living a healthy life, a choice, of choosing what is better for your health, for your death, or for your life. And now we know, each canadian has the right. it's from the bill of rights, not the charter right, but the bill of rights. You as a human, canadian, you have right for life, for choice, for religious freedom, for assembly. so exercise your right, don't give it up, when people are telling you that you do not have rights, when they're telling you, because of pandemic or whatever , we take this right from you. No, there are some rights, which never can be taken from a human being, especially in a democratic country, such as canada , where we are fortunate to be living in still. Although if it goes like the way it is going, if we cannot improve the station, many people might be living canada, and this is the reality here as well.

thank you everyone. please keep sending your questions. have a good weekend.

YouTube video recording of the Part 2 of the Seminar:

