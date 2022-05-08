“Data Science with Open Canada Data” Weekly Seminars

www.IVIM.ca / data / seminar

Join us for our weekly “Data Science with Open Canada Data” seminars to learn more about official data collected by the Government of Canada related to COVID-19 Vaccines safety and efficacy, and various data processing techniques that help visualize and better understand these data.

These seminars happen every Friday and Wed - via Zoom and Facebook Live Event link - at noon Ottawa time in informal "Lunch and Learn" format, where anyone can ask any questions.

Professionals working with data, data lovers and truth seekers of all kind are invited.

If you’d like to present your work, have any questions, feedback, or ideas for future seminars, please contact us at dg @ ivim.ca. You can also post your comments and questions on our YouTube Channel, Facebook group and Twitter. We have a team of data scientists who will get them answered for you.

The recordings from past seminars are posted on YouTube.

Dial-in Numbers:

When: Every Wed and Fri, 12:00 to 12:40 (Ottawa time)

How:

Via Zoom (with screen-sharing):

Click on this Zoom link link

Via live streaming in Facebook (without screen-sharing):

Go to event posted in this Facebook group

This week

Data since March show that adding doses does not necessarily decrease the odds of dying from COVID, or getting infected, sometimes it’s the opposite.

We will look deeper into these data, and again make predictions - predicting what odds will become next week and next months based on the historical trend that we currently observe. See images below.

We'll follow up on this comment:

The raw data are in this Google Spreadsheet . Main dashboard is here: www.IVIM.ca