For nearly two decades, my family has been camping at the ocean at Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware. There we met Amish… Their way of life shielded them from unhealthy living style and the pandemic’s propaganda—and offers a powerful lesson. This year, I had a chance to talk to some of them…

A Family Tradition on Delaware Beaches

For almost two decades, Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes. Delaware has been a favourite summer destination for my family. Our children grew up enjoying the waves of the Atlantic ocean, the quiet waters of the Delaware Bay and the shade of the magnificent pine trees there.

Yet, from our very first visit, something struck us: the sheer number of obese Americans filling the beaches, many appearing visibly unhealthy.

Among them, however, stood a striking exception. A group of families, simply dressed, men in plain shirts and trousers, women modestly covered with long sleeves and headscarves, children running freely but respectfully. They stood out not only by their attire but also by their vitality. They were the Amish.

Health in Simplicity

Unlike many beachgoers armed with sunscreen sprays, fast food, and sodas, the Amish relied on simple, time-tested methods. Long sleeves instead of chemical sunscreen, homemade meals instead of processed fast food. As parents, we admired this. We didn’t want our daughters to grow up pressured by unhealthy habits, consumerism, and indulgence. We saw in the Amish a family-oriented, wholesome alternative.

Conversations with the Amish

This year, I had the chance to speak with some Amish families. I shared with them our own efforts—coming from Ukraine—to protect our children from the “evils and pressures” of modern society: propaganda, consumerism, pharmaceutical overreach, and politics. Then I asked them: How was Covid for you?

Their answer was both refreshing and profound:

“We always have some sort of flu. Covid was nothing different. The real problem was keeping our lifestyle safe from the politicians and media.”

The Amish During Covid: A Living Control Group

The Amish story echoed what journalist Tracy Thurman observed in The Amish: North America’s Control Group. The Amish, having distanced themselves for over a century from modern technologies, pharmaceutical systems, and mass media, became a living control group during the pandemic.

They continued their lives largely unchanged.

They did not adopt mass masking, school closures, or pharmaceutical interventions.

Their communities saw Covid as another seasonal illness.

And strikingly, they suffered far less—not only from the virus itself, but also from the devastating social, psychological, and economic effects of lockdowns and restrictions.

This is why some policymakers and scientists hesitate to acknowledge their example: it undermines the narrative that strict measures were necessary. The Amish show that a different path was possible—and that it was healthier.

Example of Propaganda, Medicalization, and the Suppression of Dissent - Resisted by the Amish

The sentiment I learnt from Amish finds also powerful echo in Dr. Claudia Chaufan’s recent article, You Are Not a Horse: Misinformation, Medicalization, and the Suppression of Dissent in the Covid Era (Propaganda In Focus, August 21, 2025). There she explores how dissent—scientific or personal—was delegitimized and even pathologized, with authority figures like the U.S. FDA mocking dissenters (“You are not a horse…”) to silence debate. That ridicule became a tool of propaganda, pressuring compliance and marginalizing critics (Propaganda In Focus).

Dr. Claudia Chaufan’s analysis reveals a cultural transformation: dissent became a liability, an emergency state enabled mass violations of rights, all in the name of ‘scientific consensus’ and societal safety (Propaganda In Focus).

The Amish showed us that there is a way to resist all of this.

Conclusion: A Lesson for the World

The Amish weren’t just resilient physically—they were resilient ideologically. Unexposed to social media, digital IDs, and mass manipulation, they avoided not only the pandemic’s worst effects but also the toxic information warfare waged against the public. Where many Americans and Canadians were submerged in medicalization and fear, the Amish maintained clarity.

As highlighted in Tracy Thurman’s Druthers.ca piece, The Amish: North America’s Control Group, the Amish can now be treated as a counterfactual example to compare against mainstream society’s outcomes during COVID (Propaganda In Focus, Wikipedia).

The Amish teach us that resilience comes not from more control, but from less. By holding fast to tradition, simplicity, and family-centred living, they weathered the pandemic with dignity. They remind us that many so-called solutions imposed by WHO and governments may have done more harm than good.

This should be a lesson especially for Canadians, Americans, and all who endured strict measures under WHO’s recommendations. And it is precisely why the decision by U.S. leadership under President John F. Kennedy Jr. to withdraw from the WHO and its new International Health Regulations (IHR) deserves recognition.

P.S. From the family album - summers at the ocean

