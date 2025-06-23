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Preface:

One of my daughters suffered severe concussion from figure skating accident a decade ago. While she had mostly recovered, she began experiencing severe, recurring headaches—not randomly, but with a distinct pattern. The headaches began around the time of the COVID-19 lockdowns, when she was forced to work from home for university instead of attending in person. Then they would come and go, but gradually intensified.

What caught our attention was something which seemed unexplainable at first: when she left the city—whether for a university field trip or multi-day hiking expedition into remote areas—the headaches would completely disappear. As soon as she returned to urban environments like Ottawa or other large cities, the symptoms would reappear

At first, we considered stress, screen time, or environmental allergens. But none of those factors consistently matched the pattern. Eventually, we started to ask: Could this be linked to her exposure to electromagnetic radiation? After all, 5G tower installations ramped up during the same period, quietly and without public consultation. Around that time, she also upgraded to a new smartphone—an Apple device with 5G capabilities.

This article was born out of that personal inquiry to understand a health problems that many others may also be living through. It explores the possible correlation—and potentially causation—between 5G electromagnetic exposure and unexplained neurological symptoms, particularly in individuals with preexisting vulnerabilities like concussion history.

What follows is not just a technical or political argument—it’s a call for awareness, investigation, and accountability for the invisible forces being placed all around us, often without our knowledge or consent.

See also (and like and share) my FB post and comments at Ottawa Beacon Hill Community Association FB Page, and previous articles on 5G

New documentary:

See also my follow-up analysis on the lack of citizen’s engagement wrt to this issue:

Summary :

Every parent of a child recovering from a concussion understands the fragility of the healing brain. What many don't realize is that our rapidly changing technological environment—especially the rollout of 5G—may be adding an invisible layer of stress that can make things worse.

Across Canada and worldwide, 5G towers are being installed in residential neighborhoods, near schools, and—in at least one concerning case—in close proximity to children's playgrounds. At the same time, more individuals are reporting strange, unexplained symptoms when returning to these high-frequency environments. One common complaint: severe headaches.

This article explores a question not enough physicians or policy makers are asking: Could individuals—especially children—with a history of concussions be more vulnerable to electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs) emitted by 5G antennas and devices?

What is 5G and How is it Different?

5G, or Fifth Generation wireless technology, represents a leap in both speed and complexity over previous generations like 4G and 3G. To achieve ultra-fast data transmission, 5G:

Uses much higher frequencies (up to 39 GHz and eventually even 100 GHz), often in the millimeter wave (mmWave) band.

Employs massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) antennas that send targeted beams of energy instead of broadcasting in all directions.

Requires many more towers, or small-cell transmitters, often placed closer to street level—sometimes just 10-30 meters from homes, schools, or parks.

The Physics: Why Frequency and Power Density Matter

Electromagnetic radiation interacts with matter through electric and magnetic field oscillations. The energy in EM radiation is calculated by:

E = hf

Where:

E is energy (joules)

h is Planck’s constant (6.626 × 10⁻³⁴ Js)

f is the frequency (Hz)

Thus, a 39 GHz signal has nearly 15 times the photon energy of a 2.5 GHz 4G signal. Even though 5G remains non-ionizing (not powerful enough to break DNA bonds directly), it still injects significantly more energy into the environment and human body than earlier networks.

Additionally, power density (measured in µW/cm²) rises dramatically with 5G due to:

Directional bursts from beamforming antennas

Proximity of small cells

Combined emissions from phones, routers, and towers

How EMFs Affect the Human Nervous System

The human nervous system operates using finely tuned electrochemical signals. Every thought, movement, and emotional state involves ions flowing through neuronal circuits, similar to microprocessors in a computer.

Key vulnerable elements include:

Voltage-gated ion channels : Especially calcium channels, which open and close in response to electric fields. EMFs can cause them to open erratically , leading to elevated intracellular calcium, oxidative stress, and neurotransmitter imbalances.

Resting membrane potential : Cells maintain an electric gradient across their membranes. Strong or pulsed EMFs can disturb this balance, leading to dysfunction.

Blood-brain barrier (BBB) permeability: Studies show that EMFs can weaken the BBB, allowing toxins or inflammatory agents to penetrate neural tissue.

For those who already suffer from:

Post-concussion syndrome

Chronic fatigue or fibromyalgia

Neurodegenerative conditions (e.g., MS, Parkinson’s)

Autoimmune disorders or chemical sensitivities

Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS)

the added EM load from 5G networks may provoke real and debilitating symptoms.

Why 5G Feels Different

Even healthy individuals may notice subtle physiological changes when entering a high-5G area:

Increased anxiety or heart palpitations

Brain fog or inability to focus

Insomnia or unrestful sleep

For sensitive individuals, these effects can be dramatic and occur within minutes of exposure.

Unlike older networks, where towers were often kilometers away, 5G antennas may be just meters from your body—on street poles, buildings, or bus stops. Add to that dozens of nearby users holding 5G-enabled phones—and the cumulative radiation levels become orders of magnitude higher than anything we’ve previously experienced.

Conclusion

We live in a world increasingly saturated with invisible energy. While 5G promises faster downloads and smarter cities, it may also bring unrecognized health burdens—especially to those with fragile nervous systems.

The laws of physics are not up for debate: higher frequencies carry more energy, and human biology runs on electricity.

The laws of physics do not stop at our skin—they interact with our biology every moment, and fragile brains may already be telling us what science will confirm only years later.

Next step - raising the awareness

Below is the letter I drafted for the City Councillor to bring more transparency and awareness to the issue, which also includes the Addendum with technical information related to the technology.

Letter To Tim Tierney Signage Requested 93.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

There is also now a petition that you can sign and share to raise the awareness about the issue

P.S. From family photo archives

And here are some pictures from one of the last performances of my daughter on the ice, prior to her starting experiencing severe head-aches due to concussion and possibly aggravated by EMR coming from 5G towers installed thought the city.

Skating improvision solo before the concussion (2019)

Disclaimer:

This article's opinions are that of the author, not of any institution. It is not for legal or medical advice.

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Appendix A: Energy and Information Comparison of Wireless Generations

Pre-4G networks (like 2G and 3G) used frequencies from about 800 MHz to 2.0 GHz. The photon energy at these frequencies ranges from roughly 5.3×10⁻²⁴ to 1.3×10⁻²³ joules. Their data transmission speeds ranged from 0.2 to 42 Mbps, and towers were spaced around 1 to 3 kilometers apart.

4G/LTE networks typically use frequencies between 1.8 to 2.6 GHz, corresponding to photon energies of approximately 1.2×10⁻²³ to 1.7×10⁻²³ joules. These can transmit up to 300 Mbps and are supported by towers spaced roughly 500 meters to 2 kilometers apart.

5G sub-6 GHz deployments use frequencies between 3.5 and 6 GHz, with photon energies between 2.3×10⁻²³ and 4.0×10⁻²³ joules. These support data rates from 100 Mbps to over 1 Gbps, with towers spaced 100–300 meters apart.

5G mmWave, the highest frequency variant, operates between 24 and 39 GHz, yielding photon energies from 1.6×10⁻²² to 2.6×10⁻²² joules—10 to 20 times higher than 4G per photon. It supports 1–10+ Gbps speeds but requires dense infrastructure with towers as close as 10–100 meters apart due to limited range.

Appendix B: 5G Deployment Timeline in Canada and Ottawa

Canada began testing 5G as early as 2016–2017, with trials by major telecoms. By 2018, ISED Canada laid the regulatory foundation for 5G rollout, and carriers started preparing infrastructure in cities like Ottawa.

In 2020, 5G officially launched in major urban areas, including Ottawa, though early coverage was limited. That same year, phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20 introduced 5G capabilities to Canadian consumers.

By 2021, tower installation rapidly increased in Ottawa, including in residential zones such as Beacon Hill, Kanata, and Orleans. These often took the form of small-cell antennas on light poles and rooftops.

After the 3.5 GHz spectrum auction in 2021, 5G deployment intensified nationwide. In 2022–2023, most smartphones sold in Canada were 5G-capable, and carriers began saturating city neighborhoods with dense signal infrastructure.

As of 2025, even millimeter-wave 5G (24–39 GHz) is being introduced in some areas, bringing extremely high-frequency emissions into public spaces with little precedent for long-term safety data.