Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

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Angel Godsoe's avatar
Angel Godsoe
Aug 1, 2025

Thank you for this well researched information about 5G. I also have sensitivity in proximity to them. I have had a traumatic brain injury & I thought there might be a co-relation.

We need to have these dangerous towers removed.

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