Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
Jun 8, 2025

I can’t wait to retire from federal public service. It’s not the same place I started 2 decades ago. They put me through the grinder with jabs that I barely escaped with Gods favour. It left me angry and extremely untrusting. I pray for a daily miracle to be able to leave sooner but I’m so close to that stupid pension. 😮‍💨

Reply
Share
Zoë's avatar
Zoë
Jun 8, 2025

Wow - thank you for sharing this very valuable information - the personal links are SO important. All the best to you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture