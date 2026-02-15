Over the next few days, I will be sharing a new series of episodes written in the form of a novel under the title:

Seeing Through the Data — The Second Act

Alternative title: The Data Scientist Who Learned the Truth.

Subtitle: A saga of a public servant seeking the truth and the ways to defend it

The first act happened in 2022, when I decided not to take the second shot, was denied a religious exemption and was placed in LWOP as a result, leading to starting of a new career as an independent data scientist and blogger. There the focus was technical: seminars, tools, data extraction, visualization, collaboration.

The second act begins where that chapter ended.

It is the story of what happened afterward — the decisions that followed, the consequences that unfolded, and the path that led to the hearing scheduled for February 18–20.

This series is not separate from that hearing.

It is part of my preparation for it.

What you will read and hear here is the same story I intend to tell there.

Names of individuals have been modified, but the events and essential details are presented as they occurred and as I understand them.

I hope the story will be interesting.

At moments, perhaps even entertaining.

But above all, I hope it will be constructive.

Tone and Intention

Before we begin, I would like to set the tone.

This series is not about fighting one another.

It is about standing together in defense of transparency, integrity, and democratic foundations.

Public discourse easily drifts into hostility.

That does not strengthen institutions — it weakens them.

If you choose to comment, whether on Substack, YouTube, or elsewhere, I ask that you do so in a spirit of clarity and respect. Productive dialogue advances understanding; reactive exchanges do not.

Many of us have witnessed how easily narratives can be distorted or selectively framed. The most durable response to that reality is not anger, but steadiness.

The way forward is not escalation.

It is example.

A Shared Responsibility

Each of us occupies a different place in society.

Each of us has different skills, responsibilities, and opportunities.

No single template defines civic engagement.

No single instruction fits all.

A society built on democratic foundations relies on diverse contributions — technical, artistic, legal, educational, personal.

If this series does anything, I hope it encourages you to contribute where your own strengths are most effective.

Looking Ahead

After the hearing concludes, I plan to turn to another project that has quietly accompanied this period of reflection.

Over the past three months, I have been working on English adaptations of several songs by Russian rock musicians now living in exile. Those songs were written in response to political and social realities in their own country, yet many of their themes resonate far beyond that context.

In fact, I found them to express remarkably well the feelings and emotions that many Canadians — myself included — have experienced since what I see as a serious erosion of fundamental rights that began with the declaration of the pandemic. I wanted these songs to be reinterpreted in English so that Canadians and Americans can appreciate them, and perhaps even sing them with me.

Music often captures what prose cannot.

Once the hearing is complete, I intend to release those interpretations on Spotify and other platforms. For now, I will be sharing with you the links to the original versions of those songs so that you may hear them in their native language and form your own impressions. When the English versions are released, you can decide whether the interpretation reflects what you sensed in the originals.

The first song is from the legendary group called DDT (ДДТ) and it is called Долго..., which means “It has been for so long…”.

Enjoy! And thank you for following this new chapter of the series and of my life:

Seeing Through the Data — The Second Act begins here.

And here’s a sneak preview of the first episode of the series:



