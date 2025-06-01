Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

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Zoë's avatar
Zoë
Jun 1, 2025

I'm so sorry you lost your puppy like that. It's bad enough when they die of old age or from a terrible diet and painful vet interventions, but to blame yourself, that's not ok. You were not at fault. I guarantee you that. I do not believe anything vets or doctors tell me. I've heard of that horrible so-called Parvo-virus and the painful death, etc. I don't believe it. I don't know how to become convinced that shooting poison into a bloodstream saves lives. It just doesn't make any logical sense. Just because you were told your pup had Parvo-virus and just because vets tell you that the needle full of poison shoved into a blood stream of a pup who does not yet have an immune system (and is taken from it's mother too soon) is a way to save their life, doesn't mean it's true. We have to be very careful about the explanations we believe for events we've experienced. I think that's what life is all about - learning how to navigate the lies, whether or not they are sincerely profferred. Vets may truly believe they are saving lives, just as doctors think they are - doesn't make it true or real.

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