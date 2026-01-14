

“Reports coming out of Germany show a government sidelining patient autonomy and limiting people’s abilities to act on their own convictions when they face medical decisions. That is why Friday, I sent a letter to Germany’s Federal Minister of Health, Nina Warken. In my letter, I made it clear that Germany has the opportunity and the responsibility to correct this trajectory, to restore medical autonomy, to end politically motivated prosecutions, and to uphold the rights that anchor every democratic nation.” —Sec. Kennedy



What This Means for Canada?

Executive Summary

In a public statement, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, announced that he has sent a formal letter to Germany’s Federal Minister of Health, Nina Warken, condemning the prosecution of physicians who issued COVID-era mask or vaccine exemptions.

The core message is unambiguous: when governments criminalize doctors for advising patients, they cross a line that democratic societies have historically treated as inviolable.

For Canadians who witnessed similar actions at home—most notably the persecution of Dr. Charles Hoffe—this moment raises an unavoidable question: Will the United States extend the same concern to Canada?

Key Messages from the U.S. Presentation

1. Criminalizing medical advice violates a democratic red line

The U.S. position is that punishing physicians for patient-centered medical advice destroys the sanctity of the doctor–patient relationship. Once doctors become enforcers of state policy, patient welfare is no longer the priority.

2. Patient autonomy is foundational, not optional

The statement emphasizes that patients must retain the freedom to make personal medical decisions without coercion or political pressure. This principle is framed as the bedrock of democratic societies.

3. Pandemic-era emergency powers went too far

While acknowledging that extraordinary authority expanded globally during COVID-19—including in the United States—the presentation warns that decisions driven by fear rather than open dialogue cause lasting societal damage.

4. Retaliation against dissent erodes public trust

Prosecutions, license revocations, and professional exile of physicians who questioned official directives undermine confidence in medical institutions and the legal systems meant to protect the public.

5. Governments must correct course

The U.S. urges Germany to end prosecutions, restore unjustly revoked licenses, and halt punishment of doctors who acted in good faith under their Hippocratic oath.

6. History will judge these moments

The statement frames this as a defining test for democratic leadership: free societies protect the right to think, question, and choose.

Parallels with Canada: The Case of Dr. Charles Hoffe

Canada is not a bystander in this story.

Dr. Hoffe, a rural emergency physician in British Columbia, was among the first Canadian doctors to raise concerns about COVID-19 policies and patient safety. For providing advice to his patients—rather than enforcing a single state-approved narrative—his ability to practice emergency medicine was effectively removed.

Although technically allowed to continue general practice, he faced sustained regulatory pressure, professional isolation, and ongoing harassment.

The pattern mirrors what the U.S. now criticizes in Germany:

Regulatory bodies acting as instruments of policy enforcement

Medical licenses used as leverage against dissent

Patient–physician judgment replaced by administrative compliance

These are not isolated incidents; they reflect a structural shift in how medicine was governed during the pandemic.

The Question Canadians Are Asking

If the United States is willing to issue a formal diplomatic rebuke to Germany for punishing doctors who honored their professional obligations, then a natural question follows:

Will similar scrutiny be applied to Canada?

Canada also:

Sanctioned physicians for pandemic-era dissent

Restricted clinical autonomy through regulatory enforcement

Punished doctors who issued exemptions or offered individualized advice

From the perspective outlined by the U.S. Secretary of HHS, these actions raise the same democratic and ethical concerns.

Why This Moment Matters

This is not about revisiting COVID debates for their own sake. It is about setting boundaries for the future.

If governments can criminalize medical judgment during an emergency, then:

The doctor–patient relationship becomes conditional

Regulatory bodies become political actors

Trust in public institutions continues to erode

For Canadians who suffered professional, financial, or personal harm during this period, the U.S. intervention offers something rare: external validation that a line was crossed.

Conclusion

The U.S. message to Germany is clear: democratic governments do not punish doctors for acting in their patients’ best interests.

Canada now finds itself uncomfortably close to the very practices being publicly condemned.

Whether or not a similar letter is ever sent to Ottawa, the precedent has been set. The question is no longer whether overreach occurred—but whether governments will acknowledge it, correct it, and ensure it never happens again.

History, as the U.S. Secretary noted, will record how leaders respond.

