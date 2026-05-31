I just received email this week from FPSLREB Registry — The new dates for my hearing have now been announced: October 21–23, 2026, and can now found on FPSLREB website.

This hearing is the continuation of proceedings that began on February 18–20, 2026, but which had to be adjourned because there was not enough time to continue start my testimony and evidence. It had also to abrupt earlier because of threats on social media towards my colleagues representing my employer, which is why I asked everyone to remain respectful on social media to allow this matter to ne heard faire\ly and fully.

You can read updates and summaries of what happened during those first three days on IVIM.ca/hearing. A particularly detailed report was also published by Rebel News.

More recently, I discovered additional references to my hearing - on the WHF Canada substack — something I found entirely accidentally by searching some of my research articles on Google. Ironically, Google surfaced WHT Canada pages before many of my own (I wonder why?..)



Some [not mentioned earlier] highlights from the first leg of the hearing

To me, several moments from the hearing stood out as especially significant - for be references now when I have a chance to present my testimonial in October.

First, my directors effectively contradicted one another regarding what they claimed to be “clear instructions” on how to address my concerns and red flags that I have observed in the COVID-19 vaccines related data.

Second, I was able to demonstrate the level of advancement of my highly advanced interactive multi-dimensional data visualizations, which both directors acknowledged allowed users to obtain far more insights than the static tables published elsewhere.

And third, perhaps most revealingly, one of my directors openly stated that if I had publicly shared my personal decision not to vaccinate myself after independently reviewing the data, he would have viewed that itself as misconduct.

Not because of my role.

Not because of the quality of my scientific work.

Not because I had failed professionally.

Perhaps that is now one of the most important questions to ask openly:

Are there any circumstances under which this is not the case?

And if such circumstances do exist, then who decides what those circumstances are?

Is it ultimately the same employer being criticized who also decides when criticism is allowed?

My next (5th) episode from Seeing Through the Data — The Second Act (which I will share shortly with you - currently, it’s still in draft, which you can read from the link below) — is precisely about that turning point in my life: the moment I made the decision not to vaccinate myself after reviewing the evidence as carefully and honestly as I could.

It was not an easy decision. It came with financial losses.

Instability. Professional consequences. Isolation.

But it also came with something else: clarity.

To this day, on matters related to health and personal integrity, I remain grateful to myself for having made that decision.

Over the past years, I have spoken with many people who later told me they deeply regretted allowing this medical product to enter their bodies. Some said they did it because they felt pressured or coerced. Others said they made the decision without being given all the information they now know today.

However, the next episode will not be about them, but about my own decision — why I made it and how that decision ultimately transformed my life. And why I could no longer remain silent, and how IVIM — as you know it today, including this Substack and the IVIM.ca portal — came to be.

Episode 5 preview:

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