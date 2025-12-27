Who Can Tell Me The Truth?
Sean Hartman: Who Can Tell Me The Truth ? - JAN 2026 Update (Court Case & Song Video Preview)
Happening this week and this year
18 hrs ago
•
DG
3
Public hearing for data scientist disciplined for "posting information that went against the narrative the employer was promoting, which is…
Mark your calendar and come to observe. The outcome of this hearing will signal what kind of Public Service—and what kind of Canada—we are moving…
Jan 25
•
DG
7
9
1
[BREAKING] Appeal Court Upholds Charter Violations in Trudeau Government’s Emergencies Act Use - Implications for Past and Future Actions
All federal appeals dismissed: the declaration was ultra vires, and parts of the regulations and economic order breached sections 2(b) and 8.
Jan 16
•
DG
2
1
U.S. HHS 'Protecting Children' Conference: New Federal Limits on Pediatric Gender-Medicine Interventions Announced. - How About Canada?
How Canada compares, what the National Citizens Inquiry documented, and why some Canadians hope for formal governmental review here too
Jan 14
•
DG
2
1
Canary in a Covid World: Dr. Mary O'Connor
Chapter from the bestseller: “Canary In a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” by a very good person and a friend of mine.
Jan 14
•
DG
1
17
1
[Breaking] U.S. Condemns Germany for Prosecuting Doctors Who Advised Patients. Would Canada Be Next?
As US warns Berlin against criminalizing medical judgment, we ask whether similar government overreach, such as punishment of Dr O'Connor, Dr. Hoffe et…
Jan 14
•
DG
6
2
A New IVIM Initiative: Exploring History, Mindset, and Daily Life Through Public-Domain Cinema. Opening Feature: "East–West" — a landmark…
Using film to better understand Ukraine, Russia, and the legacy of the Soviet system.
Jan 7
•
DG
Adam Skelly: Canada’s Last Chance to Challenge the Lockdowns. February 25-27, 2026
Adam was the first business owner in Canada to openly defy the COVID emergency orders. Long before vaccination mandates and the Convoy, he stepped…
Jan 4
•
DG
8
1
December 2025
BEST OF THE SEASON TO "WE THE FRINGE"
Don't ever think we haven't made a difference.
Published on Trish Wood is Critical
•
Dec 27, 2025
'Freedom Rising' Special Guests, News, Actions of Week, Dec 20, 2025 (26) - repost
Special Guests for the ‘Freedom Rising’ weekly meet-up this week.
Dec 19, 2025
•
DG
1
From Ordinary People to Instruments of Harm: Why understanding the pandemic years is essential to preventing the next global catastrophe
The Unchanged Psychology Behind Repeating Catastrophes: The warning signs history keeps repeating, and how to recognize them in time
Dec 17, 2025
•
DG
4
2
Bill C-9: A Turning Point for Free Expression and Public Trust?
What the bill does, where it stands, and why many believe its implications extend far beyond criminal law.
Dec 8, 2025
•
DG
3
