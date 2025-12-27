Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Who Can Tell Me The Truth?

Sean Hartman: Who Can Tell Me The Truth ? - JAN 2026 Update (Court Case & Song Video Preview)
Happening this week and this year
Public hearing for data scientist disciplined for "posting information that went against the narrative the employer was promoting, which is…
Mark your calendar and come to observe. The outcome of this hearing will signal what kind of Public Service—and what kind of Canada—we are moving…
[BREAKING] Appeal Court Upholds Charter Violations in Trudeau Government’s Emergencies Act Use - Implications for Past and Future Actions
All federal appeals dismissed: the declaration was ultra vires, and parts of the regulations and economic order breached sections 2(b) and 8.
U.S. HHS 'Protecting Children' Conference: New Federal Limits on Pediatric Gender-Medicine Interventions Announced. - How About Canada?
How Canada compares, what the National Citizens Inquiry documented, and why some Canadians hope for formal governmental review here too
Canary in a Covid World: Dr. Mary O'Connor
Chapter from the bestseller: “Canary In a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World” by a very good person and a friend of mine.
[Breaking] U.S. Condemns Germany for Prosecuting Doctors Who Advised Patients. Would Canada Be Next?
As US warns Berlin against criminalizing medical judgment, we ask whether similar government overreach, such as punishment of Dr O'Connor, Dr. Hoffe et…
A New IVIM Initiative: Exploring History, Mindset, and Daily Life Through Public-Domain Cinema. Opening Feature: "East–West" — a landmark…
Using film to better understand Ukraine, Russia, and the legacy of the Soviet system.
Adam Skelly: Canada’s Last Chance to Challenge the Lockdowns. February 25-27, 2026
Adam was the first business owner in Canada to openly defy the COVID emergency orders. Long before vaccination mandates and the Convoy, he stepped…
December 2025

