Dear Friends,

As just posted on my official website: en.gorodnichy.ca/, the date for my hearing at the FPSLREB is now set — February 18–20, 2026.

Please mark your calendar and come to observe it - in person or via videoconference (link soon to be provided), to be a witness of this decisive moment in the Canadian Public Service history.

I’ve been waiting for this for hearing for more than three years…

In October 2022, my employer suspended me for five days without pay for discussing official data related to COVID-19 vaccines in Government of Canada data science forums (video) and elsewhere, in particular at the Freedom Convoy (video). I am accused that I “willingly posted information that is contrary to the message that the Government of Canada is promoting which is that COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective”. I am saying that the data showed what it showed, I just made them easier to understand, using my professional data science skills, for the benefit of all public servants and all Canadians.



The outcome of this hearing will signal what kind of Public Service—and what kind of Canada—we are moving toward.



A dedicated page is created on my portal (www.ivim.ca/hearing) to provide more details about this case and all related evidence and background.

Below are the first two pieces of evidence - the video recordings of two incidents where I’m alleged of misconduct (presentation at the lunch-and-learn data science seminar at my work and my speech at Freedom Convoy on 4th February 2022), followed by another video recording (where I call Chief Science Officer to request addressing concerning post-marketing vaccine data), which I plan to use to ask if this was also misconduct

More is coming. Stay tuned. It is worth revisiting what was exactly happening back then - to mark the fourth year anniversary of one of the biggest peaceful demonstrations in the history of humankind.

Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

2022-02-04: “One Year since Vaccination. What we have learnt - using Open Canada Data & Data Science” - Lunch-and-Learn Seminar, MS Teams (30 mins)

Slides (Source: https://open-canada.github.io/vitals/OneYearOfVaccineInCanada-deck-meetup-2022-02-04.pdf

Oneyearofvaccineincanada Deck Meetup 2022 02 04 (1) 1.49MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2022-02-04: Senior Data Scientist addresses Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa (9 mins)

Background and Transcript:

2022-05-13: Follow up with Chief Science Advisor - Re: Report on COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy & Safety (4 mins)

You can read my Open Letter to Chief Science Advisor of Canada from this article:

Thanks for reading Who Can Tell Me The Truth?! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment